On April 17, 2018, Carol Morganstein (nee Green), beloved wife of Dr. Paul Morganstein; dear sister of Roz Diamond; loving daughter of the late Norman and Bertha Green and Selma Schwartz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 22, at 11 a.m. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.