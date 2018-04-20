On April 17, 2018, Michael Delrahim, beloved son of Nematolla and Shadokht (nee Azarfar) Delrahim; devoted brother of Gavi (Yael) Delrahim, Rafi (Atara) Delrahim, Ronit (Joey) Zaghi and Reena (Shmuel) Moinzadeh; also survived by other loving family and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, April 20, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Anshe Veshear Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 5921 Bland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215.