On April 18, 2018, Gloria Pruce (nee Forshlager), beloved wife of the late Irving M. Pruce; devoted mother of Susan (Paul) Luskin, Steve (Fran) Pruce, Sally Schramm Block (Barry Block); dear sister of the late Bernice Cohn and Evelyn Klitzner; adoring Bubby of Jeremy (Libby) Davis, Benjamin Davis, Alan (Caroline) Pruce, Cheryl Pruce, Melissa (Andrew) Vachris, Scott Schramm and Stephanie (Nicholas) Tretina; adoring great-grandmother of Zakai Davis, David Pruce, Joshua Pruce and Archer Vachris; loving daughter of the late Fannie and Samuel Forshlager. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 22, at noon. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 12124 Heneson Garth, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Friday morning.