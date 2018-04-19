On April 17, 2018, Mary Farfel (nee Hiller), beloved wife of the late Dr. Harold Farfel; devoted mother of Dr. Phillip Farfel (late Clare Siegel), Elise (Dennis) Wolf and Dr. Mark (Maya) Farfel; dear sister of the late Charles Hiller, Frances Goldstein, Si Hiller and Dora Katz; adored daughter of the late Rebecca and Abraham Hiller; loving grandmother of Shaina Farfel (Andrew Kaufman), Ruth Farfel (Hasan Abu Kharman), Shoshana Wolf (Jonathan Katz), Yael Wolf, Tali Wolf (Sam Goldberg) and Noam Farfel; cherished great-grandmother of Noah and Ezra Katz, Bella Wolfberg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, April 20, at 3 p.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Chevrei Tzedek Congregation, 3101 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21215 or The David Project, 800 8th St., NW, Washington, DC 20001.