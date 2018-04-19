On April 18, 2018, Betty H. Zlotowitz (nee Hurwitz), beloved wife of the late Albert ‘Al’ Zlotowitz; loving mother of Howard I. (Mary) Zlotowitz, Linda Z. (David) Levine and Ellen Z. (Myron) Asher; adored sister of Phyllis H. (late Bernard) Isaacson; loving grandmother of Julie (Andrew) Steenberge, Jeffrey (Theresa) Levine, Elisa Zlotowitz, Michael (Stephanie) Asher, Cheryl Levine (Steven) Cooperstein and Jennifer Asher (Sephy) Bounan; cherished great-grandmother of Jayden Charney, Sadie Steenberge, Jonah Levine, Abby Steenberge, Caleb Cooperstein, Jaceon Levine, Eliana Cooperstein, Jordan Levine, Miles Bounan and Asher Cooperstein; devoted daughter of the late James J. and Jene A. Hurwitz. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, April 20, at noon. Interment at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Al and Betty Zlotowitz Chapel Maintenance Fund at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 12112 Heneson Garth, Owings Mills, MD 21117.