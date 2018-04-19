On April 17, 2018, Sharon Freedman (nee Carr), beloved wife of the late Harry Freedman; loving mother of Lee (Allison) Freedman and Erin Freedman (fiance Brian Burns); cherished sister of Jerry Carr and Ilene Jordan; adored grandmother of Ashley, Harrison and Lexi Freedman; devoted daughter of the late Dorothy and Benjamin Carr. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, April 20, at 11 a.m. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Vietnam Veterans Of America 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100 Silver Spring, MD 20910 or Veterans of Foreign Wars vfw.org/foundation/foundationdonate. In mourning at 12124 Faulkner Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117.