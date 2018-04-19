On April 18, 2018, Ingrid Hess (nee Hess), a Holocaust survivor; beloved wife of the late Julius Hess; devoted mother of Arlene (Harry) Fox and Judy Margolis; dear sister of the late Ilse, Werner and Alfred Hess; adored daughter of the late Sara and Gustav Hess; loving Omi of Stacy (Ryan) Siegel, Michael (Jennifer) Fox and Lindsay Duvall; cherished great-grandmother of Jenna Crain, Madison Siegel, Rory, Alexa and Riley Fox and Ariana Meinster. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson, Lane on Friday, April 20, at 10 a.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alan Hess Fund c/o Chevra Ahavas Chesed, Inc., P.O. Box 20883, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 725 Mount Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208, Friday only.