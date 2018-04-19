A Magical Place

Nestled in the lush farmland of Reisterstown is a true gem of Baltimore and Judaism: The Pearlstone Center. There are so many reasons to fall in love with Pearlstone: its beautiful campus, its welcoming facility, its cozy retreat center, its earthy vibe, the adorable baby goats.

The conference and retreat center, with its hands-on, Torah-based living and learning, is the subject of this week’s cover story by Connor Graham. With an additional 150 acres from the former Camp Milldale property, Pearlstone, now at 180 acres, is in the first stages of implementing its $20 million master plan, which includes building a vineyard, blueberry patches, employee housing, an outdoor amphitheater and greening and solar-energy initiatives.

Pearlstone, now a leader in the JOFEE (Jewish Outdoor, Food, Farming and Environmental Education) movement, launched as The Jack Pearlstone Institute for Living Judaism in 1982 with the mission of using informal Jewish education to promote Jewish learning. That mission remains, with Jewish unification at heart of the center from the start. The expanding Pearlstone won’t drastically change the mission, but it will allow more to take part in what it has to offer.

Executive director Jakir Manela tells the JT that while guided by Torah, Pearlstone doesn’t exist in a Jewish vacuum, as was evidenced by a group visit from a West Baltimore elementary school as well as the presence of organizers of a yoga and arts festival.

“Judaism and culture in general can be seen as particular or universal. Our values of sustainability and justice don’t only exist in Judaism,” Manela said. “We’re teaching our values in a broad, universal sense. I think that’s one of the magical things about this place.”

This week, we also continue our Israel-at-70 coverage with two more profiles of Baltimore-based Israel advocates and a discussion with Alon Ben-Gurion about his grandfather, David Ben-Gurion (which you can read at jewishtimes.com). Alon was at a recent Gordon Center screening of “Ben- Gurion, Epilogue,” and the JT caught up with him before the event to discuss his grandfather’s legacy.

Andy Belt attended a Friends of Pikesville Library speaker series talk for Yom Hashoah featuring local survivor Edith Cord, who spoke about living with a false identity during the war, and the lessons she learned from that horrific time in history.

On the political front, Susan C. Ingram reports on how legislation played out in the recently wrapped Maryland General Assembly Session, and in our Voices section, Del. Dan Morhaim explains the complexities of passing a crime bill.

Happy reading!

