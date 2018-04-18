Torah Is What Drives Us

I’d like to challenge the Bruce Spector quote that in Israel “nobody there wants to be a schlepper” (“Israel Innovation at the ‘Startup Nation’”).

I think what’s underlying their creativity and drive, regarding being such a successful “startup nation” is based on the Jewish people’s long history of Torah study. We’ve learned from generation to generation to question and challenge what’s in front of us, to think creatively and to not accept what one person may think but search for multiple meanings behind any single thought or concept. In other words, our “Yiddishe kopf” (Jewish intelligence) is all about critical thinking from the day we’re born. That’s what makes our Jewish nation stand apart from all other nations, whether we live in Israel or in the Diaspora.