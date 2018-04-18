On April 17, 2018, Bertha Alper (nee Sklar), loving wife of the late William Alper; devoted mother of Alan (Debi) Alper, Steven (Ann) Alper and Arlene (Howard) Cohen; devoted sister of the late Evelyn (Ruby) Simon and the late Marvin (Sylvia) Sklar; beloved daughter of the late Yetta and Henry Sklar; loving grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 17. Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be directed to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 3308 Nerak Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, morning services at 7:15 a.m. and evening services at 7:30 p.m. through Tuesday morning.