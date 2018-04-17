Weinberg Foundation Announces New Program Officer

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation named Earl Millett as the new program officer. Millett will manage grants to nonprofits that serve low-income and vulnerable populations in the areas of older adults, workforce development, and basic human needs and health.

Prior to joining the Weinberg Foundation, Millett served as the Chief Operating Officer of Civic Works, a Baltimore-based nonprofit that transforms the lives of Baltimore residents through community service and skills development. Each year, Civic Works serves 200 AmeriCorps members, 100 job trainees, 3,000 volunteers, and more than 15,000 low-income Baltimore-area residents.

“During his time at Civic Works, Earl oversaw several programs, including services focused on meeting the needs of older adults,” said Aaron Merki, Managing Director, Programs and Grants and Program Director, Older Adult Services for the Weinberg Foundation. “We had the opportunity to work with Earl on one of the Foundation’s key initiatives—the expansion of the Housing Upgrades to Benefit Seniors (HUBS) project, which provides home modifications and repairs to help older adults remain independent. He is a highly regarded professional who has been one of Baltimore’s most effective nonprofit leaders for many years now, and we are thrilled to have him join the Weinberg Foundation team.”