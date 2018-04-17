Peter Maller Named Planner of the Year for Ninth Time

Peter Maller, founder and president of Maller Wealth Advisors, a national wealth management firm based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, was named Planner of the Year for 2017 by Lincoln Financial Advisors. Maller has received the honor nine times in 11 years, more times than any other financial planner in the history of Lincoln Financial Advisors.

Lincoln Financial Advisors, which has a history spanning more than 100 years, awards Planner of the Year annually to the leading financial planners from among thousands of Lincoln Financial Network planners. Maller is a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors. This internal award is based on sales, quality of service and commitment to Lincoln’s principles and is selected by Lincoln senior managers.

“I am very honored and humbled to have once again been named Lincoln Financial’s Planner of the Year,” Maller said. “This award is truly a testament to our whole team and the exceptional customer service we deliver to our clients. Receiving this award a record-breaking nine times speaks to the consistency of our performance. I am normally somewhat embarrassed by these accolades bestowed upon me and my firm, as my sole goal is to have each client feel as though they are the only client on whom we are focused.”