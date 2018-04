On April 15, 2018, Feliks Shvadskiy, dear husband of Margarita Bykova; cherished father of Dmitriy Shvadskiy (Nino Todua) and the late Yuriy Shvadskiy (Tatyana Tertitsa); loving grandfather of Artem, Ivan, Stan, Olga, Dennis and Valerie Shvadskiy. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mt. Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, April 18, at 3 p.m.