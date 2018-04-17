On April 16, 2018, Emily Kaufman (nee Goldstrom), beloved wife of Lawrence Allen Kaufman; loving mother of Andrew Kaufman (Marla Alhadeff), John (Jennifer) Kaufman and Mark (Lisa) Kaufman; devoted sister of the late Milton (late Virginia) Goldstrom and sister-in-law of Sandra Pinkner; dear daughter of the late Lewis and Minnie Goldstrom; loving grandmother of Ilana, Ben, Annie, Maddie, Caroline and Lucy Kaufman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, April 18, at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Department Of Institutional Advancement, 400 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 4405 Bedford Place, Baltimore, MD 21218, receiving guests on Wednesday following interment and a shiva service on Thursday at 7 p.m.