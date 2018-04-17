Local Hospitals Recognized for LGBTQ Equality

Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, Maryland have each earned the 2018 LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC).

This designation signifies that they are leaders in the equal treatment of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) patients and employees. The HRC is the educational arm of the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization in the United States.

These designations were published in the 11th edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).

This is the second year that participants are given a numerical score based on their LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices. HEI participants are scored using four criteria: Foundational Elements of LGBTQ Patient-centered Care, LGBTQ Patient Services and Support, Employee Benefits and Policies and LGBTQ Patient and Community Engagement. Participants that receive the maximum score of 100 in each section earn the coveted status of 2018 LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader.