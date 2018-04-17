On April 15, 2018, Kenneth Black, beloved husband of Carole Black; devoted father of Eric (Lily) Black, Rachel (Marc) Blum and Spencer (Lindsey) Black; loving son of the late Isadore and Faye Black; dear brother of Terry Lionheart; cherished grandfather of Noah, Dylan, Mia, Stella and Isabella. Funeral services will be held at Oakland Mills Interfaith Center, The Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia MD 21045 on Tuesday, April 17, at noon. Please omit flowers. The family will be receiving at 10429 Schoolmaster Place, Columbia, MD 21044, Tuesday following the funeral, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.