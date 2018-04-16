On April 13, 2018, Eunice S. Lazarus, beloved mother of Jerry L. (Karen S.) Lazarus and the late Gwen S. (Gary G.) Hodge and Sharon R. Fink; devoted sister of the late Helene (Gene) Berger, Josephine Sheller and Ted Schweitzer; loving grandmother of Brian (BJ) Lazarus, Marla Lazarus, Joel (Chantelle) Fink, David (Nichole) Fink and Sharon R. Hodge; cherished great-grandmother of Aubrielle Fink. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to New Spire Arts, 115 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. In mourning at Pikesville Double Tree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, Thursday only, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a service at 7:30 p.m.