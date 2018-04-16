On April 15, 2018, Dr. Jules Millman, beloved husband of Bernice Millman (nee Broth); loving father of Jeffrey (Nina) Millman, Dr. Eric (Jennifer) Millman and Lisa (Dr. Todd) Dorman; devoted brother of Connie Winternitz; beloved son of the late David and Dora Millman; loving grandfather of Sara (Adam) Vargas, Will Dorman, Libby Dorman (Fiancé Zach Birnbaum), David Millman and Natalie Millman; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, April 19, at 10 a.m. Interment at Forband Cemetery, Rosedale. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice.