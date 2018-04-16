On April 13, 2018, Maurice Sidney Garfield, beloved husband and friend of Donna Oppenheim Garfield; cherished grandfather of Leanna Garfield; loving father of Melinda (David) Caplan and Michael Garfield; devoted son of the late Ethel and Louis Garfield and son-in-law of Manfred Oppenheim and the late Anna Oppenheim. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Monday, April 16, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Box 414 Association, 414 Old Town Mall, Baltimore, MD 21202. The family will be receiving at 12 River Oaks Circle (GreeneTree), Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday immediately following interment and Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m.