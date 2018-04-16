On April 14, 2018, Aleksandr Demchuk, beloved husband of Bronislava Demchuk (nee Bratslavskaya); devoted father of Raisa Doronina (Igor Doronin) and Svetlana Demchuk; dear brother of the late Asya Zabarskaya; cherished grandfather of Julie Doronina (Art Kislakov); dear great-grandfather of Neeka Doronina and Daria Kislakova. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, April 16, at noon. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue.