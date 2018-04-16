On April 13, 2018, Sylvia K. Schreiber (nee Kuller), beloved wife of the late Burton Schreiber; devoted mother of Benn Schreiber (Liz Hunt) and Rachel (Gregg) Levitan; cherished daughter of the late Rebecca and Benjamin Kuller; loving sister of the late Lawrence (Abigail) Kuller; dear grandmother of Rebecca Levitan (Andrew Lillien), Sarah (Chesky) Schwartz, Adina Levitan (Uri Rabinowitz) and Ethan Schreiber; adored great-grandmother of five. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, April 16, at 10 a.m. Interment at Fort Myers Cemetery, Fort Myers, Fla. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Suburban Orthodox Congregation, 7504 Seven Mile Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 7111 Park Heights Ave. #612 (Park Towers East), Baltimore, MD 21215.