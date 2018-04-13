On April 12, 2018, Sheila Sweren (nee Foreman), beloved wife of Herbert Sweren; loving mother of Richard Sweren, Kathy (Andy) Garber and Robert Sweren; adored sister of Arnold (Anita) Foreman; cherished grandmother of Daniel Sweren-Becker, Eliza Sweren-Becker, Brian Garber, Rachel Garber, Andrew Sweren and Joshua Sweren; devoted daughter of the late Doris and Michael Foreman. Mrs. Sweren was a founding member of the Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation and served as a past president. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 15, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 7500 Travertine Drive, Unit 104, Baltimore, MD 21209. The family will be receiving at Suburban Country Club, 7600 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.