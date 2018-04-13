On April 12, 2018, Dr. Gerald Weiss, beloved husband of Libby Wagner Weiss; cherished father of Karen Weiss (Stanley “Buzz”) Levin and Dr. Eric Weiss (Amy Quirk); devoted brother of Leonard Weiss and the late Rosalind Bellini; loving grandfather of Jordan Levin, Sierra Levin and Daniel Weiss; dear son of the late Ida and Jacob Weiss. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin, N.J. on Friday, April 13, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Pan Mass Challenge, pmc.org/SL0089 or pmc.org/BL0004. In mourning at 3642 Eltham Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117, on Sunday, with a service at 7:30 p.m.