Making the Eighth Day Count Parashat Shemini

This week’s Torah portion begins by describing the final moment of the Cohenim ordination ceremony. After a multi-day preparation, the Cohenim, the ancient priests, gather together on the eighth day to celebrate their new role in Israel. Take a moment to let that sink-in. The Cohenim celebrated on the eighth day! If you were going to pick any day to be the most important, would you pick eight?

In all fairness to eight, the number seven is truly the most significant Jewish number. There are seven days of the week, seven days of creation, seven weeks from Passover to Shavout, seven years until the sabbatical, seven days of mourning, seven wedding blessings and the list goes on and on and on. Seven means Shabbat. Seven means rest, reflection renewal, and a sense of true completion. If the Cohenim were to gather to celebrate their new role as priests of Israel, wouldn’t seven be the number?

Yet, the Torah tells us other- wise. We learn that the Cohenim completed their ordination on the eighth day. Why eight? According to tradition, eight symbolizes rededication. The eighth day is when we complete the bris — the circumcision — and is often the moment when we gather for a baby girl’s naming. On the eighth day, we dedicate ourselves to raising the next generation of Jewish children. Eight is also the number of days in the Chanukah story. We know that the little oil lasted eight days, symbolizing the rededication of Jewish community and commitment.

Even The Beatles realized the significance of eight! Eight symbolizes the next week; the day that comes after Shabbat. We need Shabbat to rest and relax, but if we don’t get back to making a difference in the world, why have Shabbat in the first place? And so it goes with other important Jewish moments as well. The wedding couple celebrates for a week following their wedding. But, if they’re not ready to do the hard work of compromise and commitment, how will they create a life together? We gather with those that lost loved ones during shiva, but what happens to them on the eighth day, if we’re not around?

Shabbat is a critically important moment in our week, but there’s always the eighth day. We happily celebrate, relax, and join with family and friends. Yet, what about the day after? How can we make the eighth day count? How can we begin anew with the start of a new week? We must live for the big moments, but we also need to do the hard work of forging ahead when the workweek begins.

Rabbi Andy Gordon is the spiritual leader at Bolton Street Synagogue.