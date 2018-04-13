Cardin to Hold Community Forum at Gordon Center

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin will host a community forum April 22 to discuss issues such as federal budget, taxes, health care, foreign policy and gun safety at the Gordon Center for the Performing Arts on the JCC Owings Mills campus.

“I too often hear that people feel disconnected from the political process, or that the process will never work for them,” Cardin said in a prepared statement. “Recognizing this, I’ve made an ongoing effort to host town hall-style forums and listening sessions all over our great state, with all different types of people, so that they have the chance to make themselves heard by their elected officials.”

Cardin held a similar forum last September in the form of an interfaith round table at The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore to address bigotry following the right-wing rally that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump’s controversial statements.

“I look forward to the opportunity to exchange perspectives with the community about the issues that matter most to them,” said Cardin. “I believe that these types of conversations are very important to ensuring that our democracy continues to function properly.”

The forum will be held on April 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The Gordon Center is located at 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave., Owings Mills. RSVP to events@cardin.senate.gov or 410-962-4436.

