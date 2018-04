On April 11, 2018, Rosalie Ginsberg, beloved sister of Doris (Eli) Rosenthal, Miriam “Mickie” (David H.) Greenstein and the late Leonard (Mitzi) Ginsberg and Fred (Yvonne) Ginsberg; devoted daughter of the late Lillie and Samuel Ginsberg; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment will be held at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road on Sunday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m. Please omit flowers.