On April 11, 2018, Zinaida Zaichyk, loving mother of Vladimir Malinchik and Yuri (Evelina) Zaychik; adored sister of the late Faina Gang; cherished grandmother of Irene, Ben and Lily Zaychik, Vitali Malinchik and Victoria (Leon) Gimelfarb; adored great-grandmother of Martin Malinchik, Matan Malinchik, Guy Gimelfarb and Dean Gimelfarb; devoted daughter of the late Abram and Raya Zaychik. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Friday, April 13, at 11 a.m.