On April 11, 2018, Sam Nusinov, age 95, formerly a resident of Baltimore, beloved husband of Sylvia Furshman Nusinov, passed away after a short illness; beloved and cherished father of Mark Nusinov, Cara Nusinov and Elysa/Lisa Nusinov Lipman; beloved brother of Bernard Bob Nusinov and Jane Berger and the late Nathan Nusinov and Anne Brill; cherished grandfather of Craig and Andrea Nusinov, Randy and Gary Nusinov, Joanie Leibowitz Barman and Jon and Traci Leibowitz; dear great-grandfather of Sophie and Ella Nusinov, Joya Barman and Sam Leibowitz. Funeral services and interment in Florida on April 13. Family will be at home in Boca Raton, Fla. to receive family and friends. Shiva will be observed in Baltimore on Monday, April 16 only. Receiving guests at 3 Picasso Court, from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, with a shiva service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Care, Swan Care Group, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407.