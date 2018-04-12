On April 11, 2018, Alan Weiner beloved husband of Harriet Weiner (nee Rudman), devoted father of Jay Weiner (Debra Schwab) and Andrew (Emily) Weiner; loving brother of the late Rosalie Steiner; dear brother-in-law of Stuart Steiner, Lois (late Ronald) Plotkin, Esta (Stanford) Alliker and Lynn Rudman; cherished son of the late Belle and Charles Weiner; adored grandfather of Benjamin, Maya, Jenna, Ryan, Jake and Mallory Weiner; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, April 13, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3419 Manor Hill Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, the family will be receiving guests Friday following interment, Sunday and Monday, with services at 7 p.m.