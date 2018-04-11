The Benevolent Teen Wonder

The Children’s Guild, which cares for Maryland children through education and behavioral health, received a $1,000 donation on March 14 from 13-year-old Jacob Hahn, a seventh-grader at Ridgley Middle School. The check will support the organization’s Staffa House Therapeutic Group Home for Girls and Treatment Foster Care program. Hahn’s donation was 10 percent of the gifts he received for his bar mitzvah, which he celebrated Jan. 27 at The Children’s Guild’s TranZed Conference Center in Baltimore.