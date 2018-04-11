Five Facts You Might Not Know About Israel

1. There are more than 100 sushi restaurants in Tel Aviv, landing it just behind New York City and Tokyo in most sushi restaurants per capita.

2. Life expectancy in Israel is 82, two more years than the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s average.

3. AOL Instant Messenger was created by an Israeli software company, Mirabilis, in 1996. Voicemail technology was also invented in the country.

4. Golda Meir was the third woman in history to serve as a country’s prime minister when she began her term in 1969.

5. Israeli cows produce more milk per cow than anywhere in the world with the exception of South Korea.

