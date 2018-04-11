On April 10, 2018, Dr. Marshall Dean Freedman, beloved husband of Anne Freedman (nee King); cherished father of Matthew Freedman and Melissa (Phillip) Guala; devoted brother of Jerry (Anne) Freedman and Barry (Judi) Freedman; loving son of the late Morris and Kay Freedman; dear brother-in-law of Sandy (David) Fleming; adoring uncle of Richard (Sharon) Freedman, Sharon Freedman, Steven (Ao Xiaowen) Freedman, Jodi (Dave) Margil, Michelle (Joel) Gorenstein, Zachary Fleming and Andrew Fleming. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 15, at 10 a.m. Interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Howard Hospital Foundation, to benefit Howard County General Hospital, 10705 Charter Drive, Suite 320, Columbia, MD 21044.