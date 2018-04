On April 9, 2018, Dr. Theodore Wolff, beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Wolff (nee Levin); devoted father of Karen (Jonathan) Seaman and Leslie Wolff; dear brother of Linda (late Norman) Schwabacher; cherished grandfather of Abigail Seaman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Anshe Emunah Aitz Chaim Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. on Thursday, April 12, at 12:30 p.m.