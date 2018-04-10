On April 9, 2018, Rochelle B. Leibman (nee Shach), beloved wife of 60 years of Morris Leibman; cherished mother of Cherylyn (Larry) Katz and Larry (Melissa) Leibman; devoted sister of Gilbert Shach and the late Jerry Shach; dear daughter of the late Lillian and Ellis Shach; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Chad) Moone and Rachel Katz; adoring great-grandmother of Tyler Mae Moone. In addition to her love of family and friends, Rochelle had a great love of nature and was passionate about animals, especially Miss Marley, Katie and Sophie. Her addictions included crossword puzzles, needlepoint and mahjong. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, April 12, at 10 a.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 13044 Tarragon Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136.