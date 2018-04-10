On April 9, 2018, Howard Carasik, beloved husband of Shirley Carasik (nee Rubin) and the late Elaine Shirley Carasik (nee Rosenthal); devoted father of Michael Carasik (Yaffa Bruckner), Karen Carasik and Brian Carasik; dear brother of Charlotte (late Norman) Gordon and the late Sidney Carasik, Herman Carr and William Carasik; loving grandfather of Leah (Jon) Stein-Fredbeck and Rose Stein; loving great-grandfather of Amelia. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, April 10, at 2 p.m. Interment at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave. Please omit flowers.