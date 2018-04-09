On April 8, 2018, Neil A. Goren, loving son of Cyrile and the late Walter Goren; dear brother of Howard (Emily) Goren; adored uncle of Jason (Rebecca) Goren and Brian Goren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, April 10, at 11 am. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or Johns Hopkins Kidney Transplant Program, Merissa J. Courtright, Director Of Development, Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 North Broadway, Suite 725, Baltimore, MD 21205. In mourning at 13 Jenner Court (Worthington Park), Owings Mills, MD 21117, Tuesday and Wednesday, with services both nights.