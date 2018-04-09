On April 5, 2018, Sholom Elazar Reches, beloved son of Vicki and Michael Reches; devoted brother of Yisroel Reches, Mordechai (Temimah) Reches, Moshe Reches, Yaakov Reches and Shira Reches; loving grandson of Susan and Avraham Reches and the late Mark Reches and Dale Meyerhoff. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, April 9, at 9 a.m. Interment at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, N.J. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Rd, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Ave., Suite 100A, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Co, 12020 Greenspring Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 5904 Berkeley Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209, with services Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7 a.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m.