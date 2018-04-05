On April 3, 2018, Shirley Wolff (nee Dinkin), beloved wife of the late Albert Wolff, loving mother of Lawrence Wolff, Julius Wolff and the late Elise Denike; dear mother-in-law of Ken Denike; cherished sister of the late Norma Fineblum, Sylvia Aiken, Nathan Dinkin and Sydney Dinkin; loving sister-in-law of Bertha Dinkin; adored grandmother of Reuben Matthew Wolff and Erin Nicole Wolff; devoted daughter of the late Morris and Anna Dinkin. Funeral services and interment will be held at Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Rosedale, on Sunday, April 8, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 4 Cotswold Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, following interment on Sunday.