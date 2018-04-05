On April 4, 2018, Dorothy Snider, dear mother of Rebecca (Tim) Miller, Rabbi Mordechai (Ruth) Snider and Elliot (Chantal) Snider. Funeral service and interment at Beth Shalom Memorial Park, Manchester, Conn. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 6200 Wallis Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215, beginning with Maariv on Motzei Shabbos/Motzei Yom Tov through Friday morning. Maariv: Motzei Shabbos: 9:15 p.m. Shacharis: Sunday – Friday 8 a.m. Mincha/Maariv Sunday – Thursday 7:30 p.m. The family requests no visitors before 7:30 a.m, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and after 11 p.m.