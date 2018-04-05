Change Is Afoot

When I heard that the synagogue I grew up in, Temple Emanuel, would be absorbed by Baltimore Hebrew in 2016, I had mixed emotions. I had seen the synagogue go through many stages, from sharing space with a church in Randallstown to having its own, expanded home in Reisterstown.

Rabbi Gustav Buchdahl, a bit of a local legend around here, bar mitzvahed me, my brother and countless friends from Hebrew school. The youth group was my gateway to NFTY-MAR, whose board I served on after chairing an event in my junior year. Temple Emanuel was a huge part of my life growing up.

So I was sad to see it go, even as I knew, given Baltimore Hebrew’s storied history, it was in good hands.

With another possible merger looming — that of Har Sinai and Oheb Shalom — Susan C. Ingram tackles the future of Reform Judaism in this week’s cover story. While going from four Reform congregations to two in just a few years may not paint the most optimistic picture, the story actually has good news to report: Reform is doing well nationwide. And if this merger happens, the combined congregation will boast nearly 1,000 members, enough to support one of the congregation’s large facilities.

“We can be stronger and we can be better. We can be more efficient if we work together than if we work apart,” Har Sinai president Anne Berman told the JT.

Another merger took place last week when the Winands Road Synagogue, Randallstown’s last open synagogue, merged with Beth Tfiloh. The congregation, with an aging membership and location in what used to be a very Jewish area, announced it would close in late 2016. BT Rabbi Mitchell Wohlberg was happy to welcome the congregation, saying it will contribute to BT’s vibrancy. You can read more about that merger in this issue.

Andy Belt reports on the annual community chametz burning, which he attended last Friday. The tradition, held in recent years in the Pimlico Race Course Clubhouse’s parking lot, allows community members to easily rid themselves of their unwanted leavened products by burning opened chametz and donating unopened chametz. Some former Baltimoreans drove hours to attend the family- friendly affair.

And as the legislative session wraps up in Annapolis, lawmakers have pledged millions in increased BOOST scholarship funds, which help low-income students attend private schools.

I hope you have a joyous end to your Passover, and happy reading!

mshapiro@midatlanticmedia.com