Bringing Two Worlds Together Yizkor

One of my favorite book series is a fantasy trilogy called “His Dark Materials” written by Phillip Pullman. It describes the adventures of a girl named Lyra and a boy named Will as they race from world to world and even universe to universe while battling evil. And in the course of their adventures, Lyra and Will fall in love.

But this is not a story that ends like a fairy tale. Lyra comes from one universe, where she lives on an earth that is very much like ours, making her home in the English town of Oxford. Will also lives on a place like our earth, also in an Oxford, but in a different universe. And Lyra and Will realize, after they’ve fallen in love, that in order for their respective worlds to be safe, they have to close up the window in space that allowed them to travel from one world to the other. And once that window is closed, they’ll never see each other again.

So they promise, as we so often do in our world, to never forget one another. And then, in a moment of desperate sadness, they kiss one last time, and they close the window between their worlds.

But just as the window is closing, Lyra has an idea. She knows in her Oxford there is an old wooden bench in a beautiful garden. And she knows that same garden, and that same bench, must also exist in Will’s world. So she tells him, each year, on Midsummer’s Eve, at twilight, she’ll go sit on her bench in her garden in her Oxford, while at the same time in his world, he should go sit on his bench in his garden. That way, once a year, they will be in a place where their worlds touch, and they’ll know in their hearts that they are still connected.

I’ve always believed that is why we visit the cemetery. The cemetery is a place where we feel the touching of two worlds, our world, this earth that we still walk and live in, and the next world, where our loved ones have gone. We cannot touch or hold them, we cannot hear or see them, but at certain times, and in certain places, we can feel them. In that feeling there is loss and longing, but there is also comfort.

Yizkor is also a place where those worlds touch. It is not a physical place, but a place of the spirit and a place in time. On our sacred days we set aside a few moments and we travel together to visit that place to remember what we’ve shared and with whom we’ve shared it. The window is closed, and it cannot be reopened. But the memories live inside of us, guiding our lives and bringing meaning to our days.

Rabbi Steven Schwartz is senior rabbi at Beth El Congregation.