Seeing Evil and Stopping It

We think we can identify hate in our midst and confront it, but at what point can we recognize evil when it represents a real danger to our existence?

In 1920, the German Workers Party, before it appended the National Socialists to its name, issued a proclamation. Number four: “Only those who are our fellow countrymen can become citizens. Only those who have German blood, regardless of creed, can be our countrymen. Hence, no Jew can be a countryman.”

Here we have a glimpse of pure evil in its most embryonic state. It was a group that reportedly numbered only some 3,000 members, many ex-soldiers. We want to believe that we would have seen the growing monster.

But nobody did. Not in Germany, not in America, not anywhere.

Anti-Semitism is on the rise yet again around the world. But if we are to challenge evil, we as a community must distinguish it from hate developed in ignorance or as a display of individual boorishness. I am thinking of the off-handed anti-Semitic comment or the young vandal.

Certain individuals challenge us with a more serious problem. They are organized with purpose and a goal. Groups that comprise the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel is one example. Hiding behind support for human rights and equality for all, they often operate on college campuses, denigrating and ostracizing Jewish students with shockingly hateful speech, including Holocaust denial and even praise. Claiming they are against Zionism, not Jews, they attempt to shut down debate, shouting slogans like “intifada, intifada,” and threaten real violence. Almost without notice, as a movement, BDS has spread rapidly across colleges. The menace of groups like these should not be underestimated, and must be understood and contested.

Yom Hashoah is the appropriate time for us to think about the Holocaust and focus on the hostility that surrounds us today. Of course, it is the moment each year that we commemorate the Shoah, by remembering the victims by name, memorializing what we have lost and pledging that it will not happen again. It is also important that we use the gathering as a time to increase our awareness of hatred in its various forms, to listen to what our enemies actually say, and to recognize when forceful action is necessary to resist evil.

Jeremy Kay is the executive director of the Library of the Holocaust Foundation.