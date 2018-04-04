Palestinians in Baltimore: Who’s Paying?

When a group of high-level Palestinian Authority politicians recently visited Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, it was no big deal — Hopkins is world renowned and attracts patients from around the globe. PA President Mahmoud Abbas himself came in for what was reported as a routine checkup.

And if you’re in Charm City you might as well stay at a nice hotel like the five-star Four Seasons at the Inner Harbor. The short-stay bill shows that PA Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and General Intelligence Service chief Majed Faraj, as well as two lower-level officials, racked up $14,250 in charges — including room-service (a $140 breakfast, a late-night snack costing $91, a bottle of champagne for $42 and a $4 Snickers bar) and a $900 “miscellaneous charges” fee.

How many Americans know that all the expenses were paid for with their U.S. tax dollars?

The United States has been by far the largest donor of financial aid to the Palestinian Authority, the most aid Washington gives per capita anywhere in the world. Since 1994, we have provided more than $5.2 billion to the United States Agency for International Development. USAID funds are intended to pay for things like sanitation, economic development in the public and private sectors, infrastructure development, education, governance, health and essential humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip. Who knew they are also earmarked for the medical debts of Palestinians in Israeli or other foreign hospitals?

In February, President Donald Trump, angered by Ramallah’s refusal to cooperate with the U.S.’ efforts to jump-start Israeli-Palestinian peace talks after he declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel in December, threatened to cut off this aid. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said American funding would likewise be cut from the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, if the Palestinians continued to refuse to engage in peace negotiations.

Both Trump and Haley may also have been upset, if not dismayed, by the fact that American taxpayers foot the bill for the PA’s “Martyrs Fund,” which pays a monthly cash stipend to the families of terrorists killed, injured or imprisoned for attacking Israeli citizens. In 2017, the PA allocated nearly $345 million for such stipends.

Congress has now acted to freeze assistance to the Palestinians until the PA discontinues its practice of paying monthly stipends to the families of terrorists who kill Israelis. The Taylor Force Act, named after a former U.S. army officer who was stabbed to death by a Palestinian while visiting Tel Aviv in March 2016, was just passed by Congress as part of the new federal budget. The act exempts funding for Palestinian water, childhood vaccination programs and aid to East Jerusalem hospitals.

The Palestinian Authority’s response to passage of the act elevates the concept of chutzpah to otherworldly dimensions. Its envoy to Washington, Husam Zomlot, dismissed the measure as “politically motivated,” declaring that it would “not work and severely damages the prospects for peace in the Middle East.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who introduced the bill and watched it pass with bipartisan support, said it was one of the most significant pieces of legislation with which he’d ever been involved.

Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan expressed his gratitude to Congress, saying he was glad that Abbas could no longer take American money with one hand and fund terrorists and their families with the other. He called on the Knesset to complete the process of legislating a similar bill in Israel.

A recent study found that Palestinian schoolbooks funded by the international community say that Jews have no rights in Palestine but only “greedy ambitions,” and have no holy places there either — the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron and Rachel’s Tomb in Bethlehem are all presented as Muslim holy places threatened by Jews.

The study also shows that cities established by Jews in modern times, including Tel Aviv, are sometimes not shown on maps either. The name “Israel” on the maps is replaced with “Palestine.” Jews are still demonized as opponents of Islam’s revered prophets, namely, Moses, Jesus and Muhammad.

How can a peaceful solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict be pursued if schoolbooks used in UNRWA schools promote a violent struggle of liberation against the “occupation”?

One surmises that American taxpayers are offended, if not outraged, that their taxpayer dollars are used to fund both anti-Israel textbooks and Palestinian terrorists. One wonders what the people in the streets of Gaza and Ramallah, on whose behalf the struggle for liberation is ostensibly being waged, might think about their leaders’ personal travel expenses.

Kenneth Lasson is a professor of law at the University of Baltimore.