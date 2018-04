Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Synagogue Sisterhood held its annual multi-sisterhood luncheon with other area sisterhoods, including Beth Tfiloh and Ner Tamid. The event, held on March 20, drew 80 attendees, despite the impending snow storm. Former Baltimore City Councilwoman Rikki Spector was the keynote speaker, and Rabbi Yerachmiel Shapiro also spoke. From left: Spector, MMAE Sisterhood president Marlene Resnick and Resnick’s granddaughter Naami Resnick.