Bolton Street Synagogue Hosts Comedian for Fundraiser

For its fifth annual fundraiser, Bolton Street Synagogue is bringing the funny.

On April 14, comedian and actor Brad Zimmerman will perform a stand-up show alongside a silent auction, a Ravens ticket raffle and food and drinks. Zimmerman has performed nationally and has also appeared on television (most notably in “The Sopranos”).

Nancy Savage, volunteer chairperson of the synagogue’s development committee and organizer of the event, said that these fundraisers came about as a way for the synagogue to celebrate their community and raise money for their programs. The first-year celebration eventually raised $25,000. Past guest entertainers have ranged from Jewish storytellers to Washington, D.C.-based mentalist Max Major. Savage is definitely excited about this year’s headliner.

“I saw Brad perform at The Bucks County Playhouse in February 2017 and was thoroughly entertained,” Savage said. “I can’t wait to see people’s reactions as they watch Brad perform what I expect will be a wildly funny and poignant show. I have full confidence that the event will be bigger than ever in terms of number of attendees, money raised and fun to be had.”

Tickets for the event are $70. For more information, visit boltonstreet.org.

