You Should Know… Jason Rubenstein

Fifteen years ago, Jason Rubenstein bought his first property. Now, at age 39, his portfolio includes 20.

A fateful ski trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in 2003 resulted in not only that first property, but a lifelong passion for real estate. After voluntarily resigning as the director of a publicly traded company two weeks ago, Rubenstein is now focusing on the real estate business more than ever with his company EvHar Realty Services.

But that’s not all Rubenstein is focused on. He is deeply entrenched in Baltimore’s community (both Jewish and otherwise), which is fitting for someone who was born and raised in the city.

Rubenstein wasn’t always as in touch with his Judaism as he is now. After his bar mitzvah, he said, “that was it for me.” However, that changed as soon as he got married and had two children. He’s now active with Beth Tfiloh as the chair of the lower school committee and a member of the school’s board.

What do you enjoy about real estate?

I’m passionate about working with people, helping them find their dream home and achieve their personal financial goals for themselves and their families. I decided that if I never quit the corporate world, I couldn’t continue to offer my services to others, and I wanted to be able to pursue my personal passion. I’m now pursuing this full-time.

How does Judaism impact your life?

I never thought that I would have a strong Jewish connection until my wife and I had kids. Since then, I realized the importance of Judaism and the importance of raising a Jewish family. Judaism and Jewish values have become a big part of my life. I value giving back, doing right for people and treating others with respect. It’s really become very important to me. I would call it a turnaround story because after my bar mitzvah, I was done.

What do you do when not working in real estate?

I’ve been a volunteer firefighter for over 23 years at the Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Department. I think about how it motivated me in my life. It was serving people that needed help. I’m also active in the Eisenhower Institute at Gettysburg College. Recently, I was invited to be on the board at Pearlstone, which I’m excited about as well. To be an advocate for Pearlstone is special. It’s a great place that’s special to me and my family. I enjoy giving back to the community. And not just the Jewish community, but to the community in general through the organizations that I work with. I also enjoy spending time with my two wonderful boys and amazing wife, Laura. She is also very active in the Jewish community.

How many properties do you own with your real estate company at the moment?

I have approximately 20 properties in my portfolio. I buy properties that are safe, which means lead paint-free in safe communities. I make sure I buy comfortable properties that are in high-quality school districts. That’s one of my other little ways of giving back to the community: not to just buy anything and everything, but to be strategic in my purchases and what I’m buying. It’s important to me to offer a good home.

Where do you hope to take your business?

Now that I have exited the corporate world, I will be growing my real estate passion full-time in both offering my Realtor services to individuals, as well as growing my personal investments. I have a passion for this industry, and look forward to sharing my skills with other looking to purchase, sell or invest in real estate. I also look forward to volunteering more in the organizations that I enjoy being involved with.

