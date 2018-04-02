On March 28, 2018, Jacob Max Taccardi, beloved son of Randi Ryterman and Tim Taccardi; devoted brother of Zachary Taccardi (Grace Starinieri); cherished grandson of Roman and Bobbie Ryterman and Michael Taccardi and Sylvia Pawlick. Jacob is also survived by aunts Mindy Milstein, Sharon Ryterman and Vickie Taccardi and uncle Ted Taccardi (Ann). Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jake Taccardi YMCA Fund at www.ymca.org/donations. In mourning at 6350 Red Cedar Place, Unit 410, Baltimore, MD 21209, Wednesday only.