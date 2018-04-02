On March 31, 2018, Lawrence L. Soltz, beloved husband of Ellen Soltz (nee Mass); cherished father of Jody (Marc) Lederman, Rabbi Dov Soltz and Michael (Brachi) Soltz; devoted brother of Elliot (Ellie) Soltz and Anita (Steve) Kirsner; loving grandfather of Gavin Lederman, Carli Lederman, Yosef Soltz, Shmuel Soltz and Chani Soltz; dear son of the late Tessie and Bernard Soltz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, April 3, at 10 a.m. Interment Shomrei Emunah Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 6705 Chippewa Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, beginning Sunday, April 8 through Friday, April 13.