On March 31, 2018, Leonard L. Peshkin, beloved husband of the late Vivian Peshkin (nee Hochberg), loving father of Lisa (Wayne) Godfrey and Beth N. Peshkin (Michael Heckman); adored brother of Bernice Lebowitz and Elaine Conn; devoted brother-in-law of the late Phyllis Lampel and the late Elaine Piskin; loving grandfather of Emily and Matthew Godfrey. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, April 2, at noon. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117.