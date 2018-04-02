On March 29, 2018, Stanley L. Abrahams, devoted husband of the late Arlene M. Abrahams (nee Leven); loving father of Richard Abrahams, David (Stacie) Abrahams and Rachel (David) Einhorn; dear brother of Esther Cooper and the late Norman Abrahams; beloved brother-in-law of Marilyn Abrahams; cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Samantha and Jacob Einhorn and Alexa, Corey and Dylan Abrahams; adored son of the late Hannah and Albert Abrahams. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, April 2, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. The family will be receiving at 5110 Dawns Way, Ellicott City, MD 21043, through Wednesday.